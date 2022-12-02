Hideo Kojima has posted a new one on social media teasers which would appear to be related to Death Stranding 2. Again it is an image, but not a photo as happened for Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna: you see three logos, accompanied by the message “Start a new journey”.

What do they represent? Difficult to understand at the moment, but it is clear it is fictitious brands: Automated Public Assistance Company on the left, in the center what appears to be a stylized exoskeleton and on the right a tentacled creature with three spears stuck in its back.

As mentioned, everything points to a new teaser of Death Stranding 2, while the date of December 8th is fast approaching, when we will be able to witness the The Game Awards 2022 and the now very probable official announcement of the game.

In fact, it is unlikely that the Japanese game designer is carrying out a double-track promotional communication on social networks: we know of his Overdose, of which a gameplay video has been leaked, but this type of element seems to belong to the Death Stranding lore.