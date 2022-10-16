Yesterday was quite controversial for Platinum Games and Hideki Kamiya, director of the studio, since the actress who previously played the witch of umbra in terms of voice acting uploaded a video that invited not to buy the game. Stating that she was being paid a low amount of money for the prestige that the franchise has at the moment.

Thus, his own kamiya He gave a reply that can be interpreted as impolite, causing annoyance for some followers who were hoping to have the voice that we all already knew back. And it only took a couple of hours for the account to Twitter of the creator of the saga was deactivated, it is not really known if he himself suspended it or if it was due to user reports.

It appears Hideki Kamiya’s Twitter account is now gone pic.twitter.com/PQ7WpgLx9g — Nibel (@Nibellion) October 16, 2022

The video Helena Taylor set off the alarms in a negative way, since the name of Platinum Games as a developer, and also the creator of important franchises such as Devil May Cry, okami and of course, Bayonetta. Although many agree with the actress, since the money she was paid is reported as less than what she was offered in other games and the game itself. Smash Bros. of Wii U Y Ultimate.

Bayonetta 3 It launches on October 28 on Nintendo Switch.

Via: Twitter

Publisher’s note: This topic is quite delicate, since it is about the disappearance of one of the great directors of gaming, the same one that has brought great franchises to life. Perhaps the way he answered was not adequate, but knocking down his account with reports was perhaps too much. Still, both Platinum Games and the actress herself have their actions questionable.