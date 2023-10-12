Hideki Kamiya released some new statement about moving away from PlatinumGames and its future in the gaming industry. In the first video posted on his brand new YouTube channelwhich you will find at the end of the article, the developer has in fact declared that he won’t be able to create new games for at least a year.

For unspecified reasons, but most likely related to competition laws, Kamiya-san will have to wait at least a year to find a new job in the gaming industry. Despite this, the developer reassures that, even if it will take some time, he can’t wait to be able to give good news to all his fans.

The fact that he wants to continue creating video games is also evident in his statements related to his departure from PlatinumGamesa company founded in 2007 by Shinji Mikami, Atsushi Inaba and by Kamiya himself. Although he remains cryptic about the reasons that pushed him away, the developer has spoken of the fact that he wants “follow his instincts in creating new games” and that he has no intention of retiring yet.

We leave you now with the first video of Kamiya-san’s new YouTube channel, wishing you a good viewing as always!

Let’s ask Kamiya! – Why’d he quit? What are his plans for him?

Source: Hideki Kamiya Street Gematsu