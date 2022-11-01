The franchise’s road to fame Bayonetta It hasn’t been easy, given that after the first game many thought the brand was lost because no one was interested in funding the sequel. Fortunately, in 2014 because Nintendo the sequel was a reality, and now, the third installment has had the same fate.

In an interview with the magazine known as Famitsuthe supervising director as well as founder of Platinum GamesHideki Kamiyawho is also joined by the producer of Nintendo, Makoto Okazaki, They talked about the process of creating the game. Mentioning that Kamiya created a video that he convinced Nintendo to release the third installment.

He even mentioned the appreciation he gives the company for agreeing to have one more witch adventure. Here the comment:

I think Inaba (PlatinumGames CEO Atsushi) asked me to make that video (laughs). He said that he wanted to directly show the creator’s passion. I said before that I hardly got involved in Bayonetta 2, but I wrote the story, and I think they kept it intact for the most part. Since I saw that it was well received, I wanted to expand the world even more for the fans and also wanted to challenge myself. That’s why I was very happy that we could do the third game. I am not exaggerating when I say that I will be eternally indebted to Nintendo.

