Hideki Kamiya is one of the most acclaimed directors in this industry. His work with Capcom, which includes Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry, Okami and Viewtiful Joe, is fondly remembered, while his PlatinumGames works, such as Bayonetta and Vanquish, are considered the pinnacle of modern action games. Now, While many wonder what Kamiya’s future will be, the director wants to look to the past.

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Kamiya spoke about his desire to work with Capcom again on the Okami and Viewtiful Joe series. The director has mentioned that his work with these properties is even, since he still has ideas for more deliveries. This is what he said about it:

“Of course, I would love to work on them if I ever get the chance. In fact, I already had the story of a third Viewtiful Joe in mind. I always wanted to do it. I wonder if Capcom would let me make another Viewtiful Joe… Okami too. I feel like I left it unfinished, so if we could make that happen too, I would be happy.”

Regarding Viewtiful Joe, Kamiya worked on the first two installments for GameCube and still has ideas for a possible third main installment. Although the director mentions that he would love to work on the third title in the series, we must not forget Viewtiful Joe: Red Hot Rumble and Viewtiful Joe: Double Troublewhich will arrive on the GameCube and Nintendo DS, both in 2005.

For its part, we must not forget Okamidenthe sequel to Okami for the DS, in which Kamiya did not participate, since at that time he left Capcom to co-found PlatinumGames. Unfortunately, these are just the director’s wishes, and at the moment it is unknown if a new Okami or Viewtiful Joe are in Capcom’s plans.

However, considering that Kamiya left PlatinumGames earlier this year, the director is free to join any project he wants. In this way, Kamiya, together with Shinji Mikami, who left Tango Gameworks a few months ago, is expected to reveal their future plans, which would not only include a new game, but even the creation of a completely new studio.

Viewtiful Joe is a video game series created by Clover Studio, a Capcom subsidiary, and published by Capcom. The first title came to the GameCube in 2003. It was later released on other platforms, including the PlayStation 2. Here we were presented with a beat ’em up with a unique visual style that pays homage to classic tokusatsu films, complete with Japanese special effects that define the genre.

The success of the first game led to the development of a sequel released in 2004. The series has been well received for its challenging gameplay, stylish presentation, and innovative use of visual effects. Then in 2005 we saw the launch of Viewtiful Joe: Red Hot Rumble and Viewtiful Joe: Double Trouble. Unfortunately, the series has remained completely silent since then.

For its part, Ōkami is an action-adventure game developed by Clover Studio and published by Capcom. It was initially released for the PlayStation 2 in 2006. The game has subsequently been released on other platforms, including the Wii, PlayStation 3, and more recently, modern platforms.

The game introduces us to a mechanic where players use a celestial brush to perform actions such as attacking enemies, solving puzzles, and restoring the beauty of the world. The game received critical acclaim for its beautiful visuals, engaging story, and innovative gameplay.

Let’s hope that both Kamiya and Capcom join forces once again to work on a new installment of these series, or at least Viewtiful Joe re-releases for modern consoles. In related topics, Kamiya talks about Bayonetta’s future. Likewise, in 2024 we would not see a Resident Evil game.

Editor’s Note:

A new Viewtiful Joe is needed. While Okami is already available on modern consoles, Joe’s adventures need to be available to everyone interested today. While I don’t see a new game in these series possible, I do see re-releases or remasters more possible.

Via: Hideki Kamiya