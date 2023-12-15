As many will already know, in September 2023 Hideki Kamiya he left PlatinumGames, a move that surprised many given that he is one of the founders and later became vice-president. Now, speaking with IGN Japan, the developer talked about the reasons behind his abandonmenthis future plans and his YouTube channel.

When asked why he left PlatinumGames Kamiya explained: “My work with PlatinumGames was based on a relationship of trust with the company. I decided to leave because I felt that the direction the company was going in was different from my beliefs as a developer. Without this element of trust, I couldn't continue working there and so I left, so I could continue working in what I consider to be the right way.”

“I don't consider games as products, but rather as works of art. I want to put my art into games and offer games that could only be made by Hideki Kamiya, so that players can enjoy Hideki Kamiya games exactly as they are. I have decided to leave the company and go my own way, to continue creating games that reflect the developers who created them.”

“PlatinumGames has prioritized growth as a company. But personally I'm not interested in growing a company for the fun of it. The desire to create interesting games is the first step for me, so I want to stay true to that.”

He then also explained how the team reacted.

“The reaction from the development teams was different. I have never taken my role at the company lightly, but at that moment I understood that they trusted me deeper than I expected. The fact that many of the team looked so sad made me think deeply about this.”

“Some of them sat and talked to me for two or three hours, others cried, still others thought my decision to leave was irresponsible. Some of them said they came to work at PlatinumGames because they wanted to work with me specifically.”

“It makes me sad to think that I will no longer be able to work with my team staff. I am sorry about that”.