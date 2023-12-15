As many will already know, in September 2023 Hideki Kamiya he left PlatinumGames, a move that surprised many given that he is one of the founders and later became vice-president. Now, speaking with IGN Japan, the developer talked about the reasons behind his abandonmenthis future plans and his YouTube channel.
When asked why he left PlatinumGames Kamiya explained: “My work with PlatinumGames was based on a relationship of trust with the company. I decided to leave because I felt that the direction the company was going in was different from my beliefs as a developer. Without this element of trust, I couldn't continue working there and so I left, so I could continue working in what I consider to be the right way.”
“I don't consider games as products, but rather as works of art. I want to put my art into games and offer games that could only be made by Hideki Kamiya, so that players can enjoy Hideki Kamiya games exactly as they are. I have decided to leave the company and go my own way, to continue creating games that reflect the developers who created them.”
“PlatinumGames has prioritized growth as a company. But personally I'm not interested in growing a company for the fun of it. The desire to create interesting games is the first step for me, so I want to stay true to that.”
He then also explained how the team reacted.
“The reaction from the development teams was different. I have never taken my role at the company lightly, but at that moment I understood that they trusted me deeper than I expected. The fact that many of the team looked so sad made me think deeply about this.”
“Some of them sat and talked to me for two or three hours, others cried, still others thought my decision to leave was irresponsible. Some of them said they came to work at PlatinumGames because they wanted to work with me specifically.”
“It makes me sad to think that I will no longer be able to work with my team staff. I am sorry about that”.
Future Kamiya games
As for future games, Kamiya said: “I already have a clear idea in mind. I would like to translate this vision in my head into a complete proposal as soon as I am able to do so. And of course I also have an idea of what I can do to make the project a reality. But if you ask me specifically what kind of game it will be, all I can say at this stage is: 'It will be a Hideki Kamiya game.'”
“One thing I'd like to clarify is that I didn't leave PlatinumGames so I could make a particular game elsewhere, or that I left the company to work with a specific partner on better terms. I hear unfounded rumors who say I will work with this or that person, but nothing has been decided yet.”
“When I left PlatinumGames, I didn't really have any other plans in mind. After I left, I spent some time watching movies and TV shows. But when I started thinking about it, I discovered that I already had a clear idea of a game I'd like to make. I can't start putting these ideas into practice yet, but I've started thinking about how to potentially make them happen. That said, game creation rarely goes the way you imagine, so I want to explore my options and find the path that works best for me.”
Kamiya's YouTube channel
He was then asked about his Youtube channel and what the plans are for the future.
“I opened the channel for pure whim. You know how in Hollywood movies, when someone quits their job, they are seen leaving the building with all their belongings in a cardboard box? I thought it would be fun to shoot a scene like that. I did it in the first video, though, so now I've already accomplished everything I set out to do!”
“Now I'm just trying to think about easy videos to make! I could continue to upload videos of myself answering fan questions. However, as I mentioned in a video, I won't be able to make games for next year due to contractual obligations. On the other hand, once the year is over, when I have some news to announce, I hope that my YouTube channel will give me a platform to announce it. I'm still trying to figure it all out. But I want to make games that players can have a close relationship with, so I'd like to find a way to involve everyone in the process of making games together.”
