Famitsu conducted an end-of-year interview – as usual – in which it asks many Japanese developers to anticipate what we can expect from them in 2024. Among the various there was also Hideki Kamiya, co-founder of PlatinumGames who left the company some time ago. The developer said that this year he hopes to find a new job in the videogame field so as to “be able to pay for food“.

In case you are confused by the statement (or even worried), have no fear. Kamiya is known for his eccentric style and, although he doesn't actually have a job at the moment, he certainly doesn't have money problems. After all, he left the PlatinumGames office for Lamborghini.

His removal was also volunteer and made a deal with his ex-team that prevents him from joining another company for at least a year.