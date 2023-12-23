Last September, Hideki Kamiya, legendary director behind Bayonetta, Devil May Cry, Resident Evil 2, and more titles, confirmed that he would be leaving PlatinumGames, a studio he helped found. While the developer had already mentioned his reason behind this decision, In a recent interview he shared more information about what led him to take this path.

In a recent interview with IGN, Kamiya revealed that one of the reasons why he left PlatinumGames is that I wasn't happy with the direction the studio had taken.. Let us remember that they had just gone through Babylon's Fall, a game as a service that failed miserably. This is what he commented:

“My work with PlatinumGames was based on a relationship of trust with the company. I decided to leave because I felt that the direction the company was taking was different from my beliefs as a developer. Without that element of trust I couldn't continue working there, so I left, so I could continue working in what I consider to be the right way. I don't think of games as products, but as works of art. I want to put my art into games and offer games that only Hideki Kamiya can create, so that players can enjoy Hideki Kamiya games exactly as they are. “I decided to leave the company and forge my own path, to continue creating games that reflect the developers who created them.”

With this, Kamiya also noted that he wanted to explore and form his own path, so leaving PlatinumGames seemed like the most logical decision. Although at the moment we do not know what his next project will be, it has been mentioned that, together with Shinji Mikami, he plans to reveal his future in early 2024, something that will surely surprise more than one fan of his games.

Kamiya is a director who is focused on single-player experiences, and if PlatinumGames was planning to move away from this to create a title like it was Babylon's Fall, it is not a surprise that the manager chose to leave the company he helped found. Let's hope to hear more about him soon.

Via: IGN