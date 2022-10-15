A couple of hours ago it was announced that Helena Taylor, the person in charge of the voice of Bayonetta in the first two installments in the series, she did not reprise the role of the witch for the new game due to not considering the amount offered by PlatinumGames adequate. After the original video, Hideki Kamiya has issued a response on this.

Through his Twitter account, Kamiya, producer of PlatinumGames and Bayonetta 3issued a message that, while not specifically mentioning Taylor and her statements, it is clearly directed at the voice actress and her video. This was what he commented:

“Sad and deplorable the attitude of falsehood. That’s all I can say now. By the way, BEWARE OF MY RULES.”

Sad and deplorable about the attitude of untruth. That’s what all I can tell now. By the way, BEWARE OF MY RULES. — 神谷英樹 Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) October 15, 2022

It seems that not only is Kamiya not happy with Taylor’s statements, but he has mentioned that his comments are false. With this, it is implied that this could have negative consequences for the actress’s career. In the video of him, Bayonetta’s original voice mentioned that he is not afraid of the effects of him breaking his non-disclosure agreement.

Although Kamiya has mentioned that Taylor’s statements are incorrect, at the moment there is no official statement from PlatinumGames or Nintendo that it manages to offer a message beyond “circumstances out of its hands, as they originally pointed out when it was announced that Jennifer Hale, recognized for her participation in Mass Effect, would take the role of Bayonetta in this title.

Bayonetta 3 Coming to the Nintendo Switch on October 28. In related topics, you can learn more about Taylor’s statements here. Similarly, this is the new trailer for the game.

Editor’s note:

A real shame what is happening. Hideki Kamiya did not need to react in this way, a simple look at his tweet and we can see dozens of comments against this position, and many allege that the solution would have been to pay Taylor what was due. Without a clear explanation, this message just introduces us to Kamiya in a bad way.

Via: Hideki Kamiya