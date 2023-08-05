See also Jean-Marc Vallée dies, the Canadian director leaves us at the age of 58

“It seemed that it was a definition built to make fun of those who are dedicated to creating this type of games, which still arouses bad feelings”, explained the director of Final Fantasy 16. “We understand that, recently, the cataloging as JRPG has assumed different connotations and is used in a positive way, but we still remember when it was instead used in a negative sense”.

For the uninitiated, JRPG stands for “Japanese Role Playing Game” , which is a definition that includes role-playing games developed in Japan and which is now commonly used in the sector, at least in the West. As explained by Naoki Yoshida, in fact, this term is not appreciated by some Japanese developers, as it is considered discriminatory against games made in the Rising Sun, to the point that they prefer not to be used for Final Fantasy 16.

Hideki Kamiya the vice president of Platinum Games and director of the likes of Resident Evil, Devil May Cry and Bayonetta, said Japan should be proud of the term “JRPG” rather than seeing it as discriminatory, contrary to what was stated by Naoki Yoshida, the producer of Final Fantasy 16.

Kamiya’s take on the term JRPG

Interviewed by VGC, Kamiya offered his point of view on the matter, which is diametrically opposed to Yoshida’s, stating that Japanese developers should actually be proud of the term JRPG and that the cultural differences in fact justify the existence of this subgenre.

“I have a lot to say on this matter,” Kamiya replied. “To be clear, I have a positive feeling when it comes to the term JRPG. In fact, I think it is something we should be proud of“.

He later offered an example, comparing God of War and Bayonetta.

“When you look at God of War, there’s Kratos,” Kamiya said. “He’s muscular, huge, bald, basically tough guy looking. So we thought, ‘Okay, we’ve got games like this that are becoming more and more popular globally, could we make something similar from a Japanese point of view?’

“We discussed this internally and the conclusion was that no, obviously we can’t, because this is something that is not unique to us Japanese creators. So, to create an action game that stood out, we had to create something that expressed our unique sensibility of Japanese creatorsand Bayonetta was the result.”

Consequently for Kamiya, the term JRPG defines a subgenre of role-playing games that only Japanese authors are able to make, which is not a bad thing, but rather a distinctive trait which they should be proud of.

“When we talk about ‘JRPG’, we relate to this example: these are role-playing games that, in a sense, only Japanese creators can make with their unique sensibility.”

“I think it’s certainly something that should be celebrated in the future and that someone should be aiming for create a “JRPG king” to express this concept. As Japanese game makers, we are very proud of the term JRPG.”

VGC later asked Kamiya if he would be offended if anyone used the term “J-Action” (Japanese Action) to define Bayonetta.

“On the contrary, I would be very proud if you used that term,” Kamiya replied. “It’s more focused than the broader action genre and highlights the unique elements that only Japanese developers can make. So yeah, if you want to do it, go ahead, we’d be proud of it more than anything.”