A few months ago the third part of Bayonetta, a game that has been critically acclaimed but has also been something of a flop in terms of overall sales. And despite all this, one more game was recently announced that is not focused on the main series, which indicates the interest in continuing to make these video games.

In an interview with IGN Japan, Hideki Kamiya of Platinum Games it explained his belief that creators should “have their own convictions” and make the games they want to make rather than what the majority of gamers want. Logically, they took as an example one of the iconic franchises of the company that was renewed this year.

Here his explanation:

Taking the Bayonetta IP as an example, even though I have a structure in mind for where the story will go in the future, players can only judge the story they have right now. They will say things like the show is ending because the creators don’t love it. I want people to know that this is obviously not the case. I love Bayonetta more than anyone. How could I not love Cherry and all the other characters I’ve nurtured for so long?

Given this, they asked him if he would like to continue making games in the series, confirming that he cannot conceive of the idea of ​​the franchise having a conclusion. This is what he replied:

I want to make a Bayonetta 4 and a Bayonetta 5, and I intend to present them to the company. We often talk internally about how we could do nine of them. I want people who love the Bayonetta series to believe me when I say that I’m not going to do anything that betrays the player.

Remember that Bayonetta Origins will be released next March 17, 2023 for Switch.

Via: VGC

editor’s note: Undoubtedly the Platinum Games series still looks to have several games, since the third installment opens the plan to have a new adventure. Also, those who want more games in the series will be satisfied in March.