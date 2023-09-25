PlatinumGames announced that Hideki Kamiya he will leave the studio next October 12, 2023. Kamiya holds the roles of game designer, director and executive vice president within PlatinumGames. He co-founded the company with the current CEO Atsushi Inaba and former members Shinji Mikami And Tatsuya Minami on October 1, 2007.

During his time at the studios, Kamiya directed Bayonetta And The Wonderful 101 and was creative director of Sol Crest. Before today’s announcement he was busy directing a new title under the code name of Project GGwhich was said to be the final title of his “heroes” trilogy, after Viewtiful Joe Of CAPCOM And The Wonderful 101.

Let’s read the words of PlatinumGames and Kamiya himself below.

PlatinumGames

We regret to announce that Hideki Kamiya will be leaving PlatinumGames on October 12, 2023.

We are truly grateful for his creative ideas, leadership and contributions to the growth of PlatinumGames from its founding to today.

We believe Kamiya will continue to be successful in his future endeavors as a game creator. We look forward to seeing the industry grow and become a better place with his contributions. We wish him all the best for the future!

Hideki Kamiya

As announced on the official PlatinumGames account on

However, I think this solution is the best possible. I will continue to create in my own way, in Hideki Kamiya’s way. I hope you keep your eyes open.

Source: PlatinumGames Street Gematsu