PlatinumGames announced that Hideki Kamiya next October 12th he will leave the studiotaking advantage of the opportunity to thank the famous game designer for his important contribution to the growth and success of the team.

A few months after his declarations on Bayonetta Origins, which he would like to be the beginning of a series, Kamiya has therefore decided to close the relationship with the company which he founded in 2007 together with Shinji Mikami, Atsushi Inaba and Tatsuya Minami.

“We regret to announce that Hideki Kamiya will leave PlatinumGames on October 12, 2023,” reads the post from the Japanese studio. “We are very appreciative of his creative ideas, leadership and contribution to the growth of PlatinumGames from the beginning to today.”

“We have the belief that will continue to be successful in his next projects as a video game developer. We look forward to seeing the entire industry become a better place thanks to him, and we wish him well for the future.”