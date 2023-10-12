Last month, Kamiya announced his surprising departure from Platinumhaving co-founded the company 15 years ago and spearheaded some of its most iconic games such as Bayonetta and Wonderful 101.

In a video posted Thursday, Kamiya reiterated that he has no plans to retire from video game development, but stated that he will not be able to take a job in the industry for at least a year, likely due to a non-compete clause.

“Am Hideki Kamiya, unemployed. Welcome to my channel. I’m out of work, so please subscribe,” he joked. “I feel very refreshed after leaving [Platinum]. I have been seeing Netflix, Disney Plus, Youtube and things like that. I’ve already lost track of what day it is. “I haven’t been to work in a while. I think it’s been about three months since I decided to quit. Once I decided to leave, I had to sort out all these toys and stuff. Once I finished tidying up, I was home on my paid vacation.”

The reason behind the decision Kamiya leaving Platinum has not been made public, and the game designer gives little explanation in his video, beyond hinting that his views may not have aligned with the company’s future direction.

“How should I say it… Umm… THERE’S NO WAY TO SAY IT,” he said. “You understand, right? But… I would say that I left the company because I wanted to follow my beliefs as a game creator. And choose the path that I think is right and move forward. Yeah, so I’m not retiring yet. “I want to continue creating games.” He continued: “There are a lot of rumors about me. There has been some speculation about where he is joining Kamiya and things like that… I even know that there are people who are spreading rumors that I am NOT leaving Platinum. Crap! “I can’t work (in the same industry) for a year, for reasons. So it will be a while until I bring good news to everyone. It will take time. But I will make it.”

Kamiya added:

“To be super clear, I’m not retiring as long as there’s a place that wants to hire me, so you know… I’m going to wait for the offer. I will consider ANY OFFER ABOVE 100 million yen ($670,650) per year. So if there are any companies that would like to make an offer, please contact me HERE!”

The video concludes with Kamiya leaving the parking lot Platinum in a Lamborghini Countach.

“Heading to the unemployment center. See you later!”

One of the many questions that remained open after the statements of Platinum and Kamiya was the state of Project GG. Last month, Kamiya commented on the title for the first time since confirming his departure from Platinumtelling a fan on Twitter to “ask Platinum about Platinum” regarding the future of the game.

Via: VGC

