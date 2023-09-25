Through a post X (Twitter), via the account Platinum Games Incthe company of the same name lets us know that Hideki Kamiya leaves his job starting from the next one October 12, 2023. The post continues with profuse thanks to the Japanese video game author for his leadership which has kept the company in vogue all these years.

The company is convinced that Kamiya he will continue to achieve great success in the future as a video game creator, hoping to see the entire video game industry grow through his contribution. More than three hundred fans and professionals they showed their affection under the aforementioned Platinum Games post.

Kamiya’s career speaks for itself: after college he entered the game development industry, spent a period in SAW and then heads to Bandai Namco, for work that is more artistic than developmental. Years pass and he finds himself in Capcom to work on large-scale titles such as Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry, Viewtiful Joe and naturally Okami. Having arrived at Platinum Games he gives us pearls like Bayonetta and The Wonderful 101 as well as later becoming supervisor for Bayonetta 2.

A piece that remains a great regret of his is undoubtedly the late one Scaleboundan exclusive project for Microsoft Xbox Onethen canceled during the console’s misguided gestation.