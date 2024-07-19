Hideki Kamiya is recording a series of interviews with his colleague and friend Ikumi Nakamura. For those who don’t know him, we are talking about the author of Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry and Bayonetta, among others, who in this case decided to turn directly to the Japanese publisher Capcom, with whom he has worked for a long time, for ask to develop Okami 2 and Viewtiful Joe 3 the sequels of two of his works.

Between the serious and the facetious

Okami is a 2006 game that was very well received by the press. It was his last game while at Capcom. Soon after its release, the company closed down the internal studio that made Okami. Many developers (including Kamiya) left to form PlatinumGames. But after nearly 20 years, it seems Kamiya is eager to make a comeback in some way.

“The story ended halfway, so I’m sorry to leave it like that,” he commented. “I think the authors have a duty to make sequels that fans want. Although it may seem presumptuous, it’s been a while since I’ve worked on Okami. But I still feel like I haven’t fulfilled my duty. So Capcom, please, let’s do this together.“

Nakamura added a “please” of her own, having worked with Kamiya as an artist on Okami. It was her first credited role in the world of video games, after joining Capcom at the age of 19. Moreover, this is not the first time the two have discussed making a sequel; they even recorded a video in 2019 declaring that “Okami will return!” although their confidence was not enough to convince Capcom. This time the picture is different, because Kamiya is unemployed, after leaving PlatinumGames. Nakamura, on the other hand, has her own studio, where she is directing Kemuri, a horror game.

The conversation continued by bringing up a second series that Kamiya would like to resume in the same way as Okami, that of Viewtiful Joe. Apparently, although in this case there is a sequel, he feels he has left some things unresolved. Sure, there were a lot of requests for an Okami sequel in a recent Capcom fan survey, but Kamiya saw that Viewtiful Joe wasn’t even mentioned in that survey. “That’s only because only eight people played Viewtiful Joe,” he joked. “That game also broke halfway through, so I have to finish it. The survey Capcom did last time didn’t include Viewtiful Joe as an option, so I sent a response saying, ‘I’m Hideki Kamiya, let me make a sequel to Viewtiful Joe.'”

It’s hard to say how serious Kamiya is in what he says, since then He lashed out at Capcom for not including his comment in the survey results: “The director himself is asking them to remake the game, but they don’t even want to talk about it. What the hell, Capcom? Where did my comment go? They post comments from other players like ‘Resident Evil was the first game I bought for the PlayStation’ or ‘I always enjoyed playing Mega Man as a kid.’ These comments are important, but it would have been nice if they had mentioned me too. Listen to me as a director, please. I’m human too. I’m also a gamer. I wish they would treat me the same as the gamers.” Nakamura’s laughter says a lot about the seriousness of the conversation.