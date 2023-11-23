Hideki Kamiya categorically excludes a possible collaboration with names of the caliber of Hideo Kojima and Yoko Taro. In his opinion, in fact, the the result would be a disastersince in real life things “don’t work like they do in Dragon Ball.”

This consideration comes from the latest video of the “Kamiya Responds” series published by the former Platinum Games player, where one of the questions asked by fans asked if he would ever be interested in collaborating with other legends of the Japanese industry such as Metal Gear Solid and that of Drakengard and NieR.

In response, Kamiya explained that contrary to what happens with the Dragon Ball fusion techniquecombining such different personalities in terms of personality and ideas in the same project would only give rise to negative results.

“Look, it would be a complete disaster!”, Kamiya said. “”It doesn’t work like in Dragon Ball, where Goku merges with other characters. Two people with completely different personalities and ideas they would clash. There’s no way to get a decent game.”

“Why is it difficult for people to understand? There is a Japanese saying, maybe a proverb, that says: ‘Too many captains take the ship up a mountain’… so there should only be one captain!”