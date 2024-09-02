After 30 years of career within the company, Hideaki Itsuno announced that he had left CAPCOMThe developer, who has helmed beloved franchises such as DEVIL MAY CRY And DRAGON’S DOGMAused its social channels to communicate this important news.

In his message to his many fans, Itsuno-san anticipated that he will be working on a new project for a new companyand hopes that it can be appreciated and become memorable as the titles he has worked on in the past. At the moment the developer has not released further details about it, so we do not know which company he is working for.

We just have to wait to find out more.

Source: Gematsu