If you have a possibility to put your car under a sturdy roof, you might do better this afternoon. The weather gods have the Netherlands in their sights and at the end of the afternoon – if the weather is bad – we get a lot of rain, thunderstorms, wind and even hailstones. So make sure you go home on time and park your car safely. Even if it’s just to be sure.

According to ESTOFEX (European Storm Forecast Experiment), we are looking at threat level two for parts of the Benelux. France, Germany and Switzerland must also prepare for level two. For our part of Europe, level two means a chance of large hailstones, strong gusts of wind and lots of rain. “A tornado cannot be ruled out,” writes ESTOFEX.

There is even a chance of a supercell in the Benelux. This is the most severe type of thunderstorm that can occur. For now, the KNMI keeps it at code yellow for strong thunderstorms: ‘The thunderstorms will continue across the Netherlands in the evening. During the showers, a lot of precipitation can fall in a short time, local hail up to approx. 2 centimeters is possible and locally heavy gusts of wind up to 80 km/h can also occur.’

Even without large hailstones it will be traffic jams

And even if it’s not too bad in terms of hail and thunder, you can be sure that it will be quite a traffic jam this afternoon. So go home on time if possible. Train traffic may also be affected by bad weather. It was at least five nice summer days. Maybe next year another good summer…