Avellino, the call to female soldiers for “provocative” clothing

“If you show your backside in a environment with a high male density there is a risk of misunderstandings”. It is the message issued by the Petty Officer of the Corps, or the chief staff of the commander of the 232nd Avellino Transmission Regiment.

The cause of this “call to order” would be a fashion that is going around among female soldiers, apparently poorly digested, or rather, “misunderstood”: “Among the female personnel it is fashionable to narrow and shorten the jacket, bringing the waistline higher, in order to discover the lower back; even the trousers are often narrowed in order to enhance their shapes. In an environment with a high male density this could induce unintentionally to a misunderstanding related to the sexual sphereespecially if you are in an operating context where the staff is employed for long periods away from home and from their family».

The message, as reported by the Everyday occurrenceit’s a invitation to “lead not into temptation” my male colleagues, who – cas expected – has raised a lot of controversy about the appropriateness of addressing such an ambiguous and misleading message, accused of referring to the same sexist and patriarchal vision of which the gender-based violenceat any level.

