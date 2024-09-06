Our universe continues to give us incredible surprises. Recent studies have revealed that the planets could contain much more waterfall than we imagined. An international research, led by Caroline Dorn of the Polytechnic of Zurich and published on Nature Astronomysuggests that water may be stored deep within planets, far below the visible surface.

A new vision of the planets

Until a few years ago, we thought that the celestial bodies have similar characteristics to our own Solar System. However, the use of advanced telescopes has shown that there is an extraordinary variety of worlds, each with unique characteristics. Dorn and his team found that much of the water on celestial bodies could be trapped inside minerals and iron molecules in the deeper layers. This water, hidden beneath the crust, could be much more abundant than that present in the surface oceans.

A particularly fascinating aspect is that this waterfall deep may have played a crucial role in the emergence of the first life forms on Earth. Researchers suggest that similar phenomena could also occur on other planets. In addition, water, binding to iron, could act as an “elevator” for heavy molecules, transporting them to deeper layers and thus influencing the internal structure of planets.

These discoveries not only help us to comprehend better than Earth, but they could also revolutionize our approach to finding alien life. By analyzing the atmospheres of distant planets with advanced telescopes like the James Webb, scientists could determine how much water is present in their deepest layers. This approach could make the search for potentially habitable worlds more effective.