The region halfway between Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, known as the Eifel, sits on a gigantic volcano it last erupted 11,000 years ago, but may be coming to life.

The first signal came last June. So he ‘Geophysical Journal International’ published a report in which it was assured that there were sufficient indications to consider that the region could be experiencing a growth of its volcanic activity strong enough to cause in the future an eruption.

Further investigations have now resulted in scientists warning of seismic activities growing and gas leaks in the area of ​​Lake Laach, a lake created precisely by an eruption thousands of years ago. The Laach, located very close to the German city of Koblenz, was the crater of a volcano that when sinking it was filled with water.

Lake Laach in Germany. Photo: AFP

This new research confirmed what had already been published in June, that in that area the earth would take years to rise at a speed of one millimeter per year, 10 times faster than what could be considered normal. This rise is due to the fact that there are hot rocks that push the mantle towards the surface, “a key ingredient of volcanism,” according to the researchers.

The volcanoes of Europe

Continental Europe has hardly any active volcanoes except in southern Italy. The rest of the active European volcanoes they are on islands such as Iceland or in territories of European sovereignty but far from the old continent, such as the Canary Islands (more than 1,000 kilometers from Europe and less than 100 from Africa) or the French islands in the Pacific.

The study on the Eifel region ensures that the speed at which the earth is rising, that millimeter per year, “is, in geological terms, huge”. The region saw its last volcanic eruptions more than 11,000 years ago and scientists now believe that those explosions were very powerful and modified the orography of the area. creating several lakes, including the Laach. They compare those eruptions with that of the Philippine Pinatubo volcano, which in 1991 released 5,000 million cubic meters of ash and dust into the atmosphere.

Pinatubo volcano. Photo: Clarín archive

The eruptions of the volcanoes in the area carried ash north to Sweden, west to the French Atlantic coast and south to Italy because its ash column reached up to the 30 kilometers high, three times the altitude at which a commercial airplane flies.

Scientists also explain that the volcanism of the region is particular because its volcanoes were not formed, like most of those on the planet, by the encounter between two tectonic plates.

They were formed by the existence of a “hot spot”, a place where incandescent lava in a liquid state rises to the surface from the earth’s mantle. In the middle of a plate. A little further south, on the banks of the Rihn, there are geysers that every two hours expel jets of water with a very high composition of CO2.

The Eifel region is just a stone’s throw from one of the with more population density of the European continent. An explosive-type eruption such as that of the Pinatubo would affect the German Rhineland, southern Holland, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Another danger, even without an eruption, is that movements under the surface cause earthquakes strong enough to cause material and human damage. In historical records there are earthquakes in the region of more than 6 degrees on the Richter scale.

