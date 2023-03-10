This comparison, which was explained by two specialists in this file to Sky News Arabia, depends on the number of allies each country has, and who controls the global banking system.

Formal and hidden penalties

A report published by the German “Deutsche Welle” network says that China is secretly imposing unilateral sanctions on countries allied to Washington, whose impact on the economy of those countries has appeared.

China’s sanctions target countries that support Washington to interfere in files it considers “internal affairs”, such as the files of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang, and disputed areas with several countries bordering the South China Sea.

Types of Chinese sanctions:

Official sanctions, such as Beijing’s response to the trade war launched by former US President Donald Trump against it, and then US officials visiting Taiwan despite China’s refusal, by imposing immediate sanctions on Taiwan, such as preventing imports of 2,000 food products from the island, and preventing exports of natural sand to Taiwan.

In other cases, China resorts to informal mechanisms, imposing sanctions with other reasons, such as not renewing an export license or refusing an export shipment citing labeling or health issues.

Beijing also adopts the method of boycott, just as it removed international products in 2020 from its most famous online stores.

The effect of sanctions

These sanctions have a great impact, sometimes forcing countries to change their position in favor of China.

When South Korea agreed in 2017 to deploy the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems, China responded unofficially by refusing to receive products from international companies operating in Korea. such as “Hyundai”, “Samsung” and “Lotte Group”, under the pretext that their products are of poor quality; This decreased Seoul’s GDP by 0.4%, according to official figures.

At that time, the sanctions forced Seoul to commit not to deploy the THAAD system.

Also, when Australia put pressure on China to conduct investigations about the origin of the Corona virus, Beijing stopped important exports and projects inside Australia. Sydney softened her tone.

global control

Jasser Matar, an expert in international relations, talks about the strengths that China possesses in the sanctions file:

Over the past five years, China has become a major economic power, and it has relations with many countries, which makes it of great importance to them.

Chinese products have become an essential part of the global market. Especially since it is a cheap alternative compared to products that come from Europe and the United States; Which gives it global control.

After this, it is natural for Beijing to exploit its influence to achieve gains, and it is a policy originally adopted by Washington to subjugate its competitors.

However, Matar rules out that China’s sanctions will reach the strength of the US sanctions, although “they will have an effect, and everyone saw what happened in Taiwan and Korea when China imposed some restrictions.”

weak effect

Comparing the impact of Chinese and American sanctions, the writer specializing in Chinese affairs, Mazen Hassan, minimizes the repercussions of Beijing’s sanctions by saying: “Imposing them on a country that is an ally of America will certainly have a weak effect,” and this is due to: