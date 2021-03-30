The merchant ship ‘Helios Ray’, owned by an Israeli shipping company, docked for repair on February 28 in Dubai. GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP

The secret wars that hide the seas of the Middle East always end up afloat. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this month accused Iran of the attack the merchant had just suffered Helios ray, registered in the Bahamas by an Israeli company, in the waters of the Gulf of Oman. Another alleged armed action that occurred a month later in the waters of the Arabian Sea – against the container ship Lori, It is a Liberian flag, but also owned by a Haifa-based company – was aired over the past weekend by the Hebrew press. Between the two incidents, the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal revealed that Israeli Navy commandos have been sabotaging for more than a year a dozen Iranian tankers and ships that sailed with fuel and suspected military material through the Mediterranean and the Red Sea.

With no deaths or ships captured or sunk for now, the naval battle between the two great regional enemies still remains below the waterline, although it has already begun to emerge as a threat to regional stability with unforeseeable consequences. “Until recently, the Iranians had not responded to attacks on their tankers, but now they seem to have come to the conclusion that they can dissuade Israel from their actions to disrupt the oil supply to Syria by attacking ships. [israelíes] that cover commercial lines with Asia ”, reasons Alex Fishman, defense analyst of the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

In the case of Lori, sailing from Tanzania to India on Thursday last week when it suffered damage caused by a missile or a mine, international insurance companies were quick to echo in their reports of the incident, whereby they can exclude the ship from the trade route before the risk presented to the safety of the goods. The losses to Israeli shipping companies would be huge. This is not the case of the Iranian shipping companies involved in this naval war, which are in the hands of the Guardians of the Revolution, whose damages are covered by the Tehran regime.

The information about the second attack on an Israeli merchant ship attributed to Iran, advanced by channel 12 of Israel television, was soon confirmed by senior officials. Defense Minister Benny Gantz limited himself to pointing out that the events were being investigated. “But we are convinced that Iran is trying to damage Israeli infrastructure,” he added. The Tehran government has denied everything, although its official spokesman, Ali Rabiei, told international news agencies that his country was going to strive to “ensure security in the open seas”, in a veiled warning to Israel.

Iranian oil supplies have been shrinking for months at the Latakia port terminal on the Syrian coast. The fuel restrictions affect the entire country, and also the Force al Quds, the expeditionary corps of the Guardians of the Iranian Revolution, and its allies of the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah, who are fighting alongside forces loyal to the Iranian regime. Damascus. Throughout the ten years of war in the Arab country, Israel has bombarded pro-Iranian positions and weapons transport convoys from the air, in an undeclared war to prevent its enemies from equipping themselves with modern weapons, such as missiles with a missile system. precision guidance, on its very frontier. On this occasion there was also an aerial retaliation for the damage caused to the hull of the Helios Ray, which had to dock in Dubai to undergo repairs.

Million dollar losses for Iran

The contest within another contest moved to the seas beginning in 2019, according to analyst Fishman. Special forces of the Israeli naval commandos have secretly operated hundreds of miles off the coast of Israel. The dozen armed incidents against Iranian ships accounted for by The Wall Street Journal it can actually double, according to this Israeli expert. Almost all of the sabotaged ships were able to continue their route, although at least two were forced to return to Iranian ports. It is estimated that the blockade of each oil tanker represents a duration for Iran of up to 80 million dollars (68 million euros).

The container ship Lori, owned by the Islamic firm XT Management, had set sail on the 21st from the African port of Dar es Salam bound for Mundra, on the northwestern coast of India. Maritime security sources informed Reuters that the ship was forced to stop engines for three hours as a result of the attack suffered at dawn on the 25th, presumably by a missile or by mines, before continuing its navigation. As in the incident of the Helios ray, there was no damage to the crew, none of whose members were Israeli.

Since last year, after the alleged sabotage of the Natanz nuclear facilities and the alleged attack in which Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the scientist who launched the Iranian atomic program two decades ago, the naval tension between Israel and Iran has escalated. compromises the attempts of the Joe Biden Administration to reactivate the nuclear agreement signed in 2015 by the US with Tehran, which was suspended in 2018 by his predecessor in the White House, Donald Trump, the president who has most benefited the interests of the Jewish State since its founding in 1948.