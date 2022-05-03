And according to Make Use of, thanks to some special apps, you can turn your iPhone into a wireless “mouse” for your laptop.

If you have a laptop, you may prefer to use the mouse with it instead of its trackpad, and using the phone in this case may be very useful for travel, as some forget to bring the “mouse” or struggle to find a place for it in a bag laptop.

The easiest way to turn your iPhone into a wireless “mouse” for your computer is to download an app that does it for you.

There are a number of apps that offer this option. You just need to download the app on your iPhone and on your computer, and you need to connect the two devices to the same WiFi network.

Among the most prominent of these applications, according to the site, is the “Remote Mouse” application, which turns the iPhone into a mouse immediately, with its two main buttons.