Apple launched iOS 18 with a bunch of major features that were touted like home screen customization and sending rich text, but the new update also has a bunch of other features that haven’t been talked about as much. If you’ve updated your iPhone to iOS 18 or recently got an iPhone 16, these hidden features will enhance your experience with the phone.

Restart iPhone from the new Control Center

You no longer need to press any physical buttons to restart your device if you’re running iOS 18. The redesigned Control Center houses all the classic settings like brightness, volume, orientation, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, plus several new tools, including a button to restart your phone. All you have to do is swipe down from the top right of the screen and briefly press the new power button in the top right corner of the Control Center until a slider appears to turn off your iPhone. To restart your phone, you’ll need to press the physical side button.

Share Wi-Fi password using QR code

iOS 18 gives you a new way to share your Wi-Fi password with others using a QR code, which is a convenient solution when you want to share the network with more than one person at a time or with someone who is not saved in your contacts, or even with Android users. All you have to do is go to the new Passwords app, go to the Wi-Fi section, tap on the network you want to share and then choose “Show QR code for network”. When you scan this code with your camera, the other person will be connected to the network.

Adjust flash beam width

The iPhone’s flash got a major upgrade in iOS 18. In addition to adjusting the flash’s intensity, you can now adjust the beam width, allowing you to expand the light to cover a larger area or narrow it to illuminate a smaller area with greater focus. This option can be controlled via a new UI that appears in the Dynamics island when the flash is turned on.



Transcribe voice memos and make them searchable

Voice Memos has become even more useful with iOS 18, thanks to the ability to transcribe voice memos into searchable text. Now when you use the search field, the app will search text in addition to titles. Texts also appear in the search from the home screen, making it easier to access voice memos that contain specific terms.



Hide app labels for a cleaner home screen

If your Home screen is looking a little cluttered, you can now get rid of app labels under the icons. This new feature in iOS 18 helps you organize your Home screen cleaner. It can be activated by long-pressing on an empty space on the Home screen to enter jiggle mode, then choosing “Edit” and choosing a large icon size that hides the labels.



Convert apps to widgets directly from the home screen

With iOS 18, if you have an app that supports widgets, you can quickly turn it into a widget from the Home screen without having to dig into the widget settings. By long-pressing on the app on the Home screen, you’ll see options to turn it into a widget. You can switch back to the app the same way.

Secretly identify songs using the action button

The new Music Recognition feature in iOS 18 lets you identify songs using the Action Button on iPhone 15 Pro. You can enable Music Recognition secretly without having to use Siri or Control Center. When you long-press the Action Button, Shazam starts identifying the song.



Find images that contain handwriting or illustrations.

It’s now easier to find photos that contain handwriting or illustrations in the Photos app. These categories are accessible through the Utilities section of the Photos app, where you can easily sort photos based on this type of content.