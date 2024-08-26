Home World

From: Lennart Schwenck

Press Split

A previously secret work of art by Leonardo da Vinci was discovered in a Swiss warehouse. The Saudi Crown Prince wants to show it in Riyadh.

Geneva – A masterpiece by Leonardo da Vinci that was previously thought to be lost has resurfaced after years of speculation. The painting “Salvator Mundi”, which achieved a record price of 450 million dollars at an auction in 2017, is stored in a Reports of the Times in a secret warehouse in Geneva (Switzerland). The owner of the valuable work of art is the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who wants to present it as a central exhibit in a planned “super museum” in Riyadh.

The story of “Salvator Mundi” is like a Crime the art world. When the painting went under the hammer at Christie’s auction house in New York in 2017, there was great excitement. The dizzying price that an anonymous bidder paid for the work exceeded all expectations. It later turned out that the buyer was none other than Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. But instead of exhibiting the painting publicly, it disappeared without a trace after the purchase.

Salvator Mundi: In 2017, the Da Vinci painting was anonymously bought by Mohammed bin Salman for 450 million US dollars at auction © Michele Amoruso/IPA/Imago Images

The Geneva secret warehouse of Da Vinci’s “Salvator Mundi”: Like a second Mona Lisa

For a long time, rumors swirled about the whereabouts of the artwork. Some claimed that it was hanging on board the Crown Prince’s luxurious yacht, others suspected that it was in one of his palaces. But now a BBC-Documentation that “Salvator Mundi” has been kept in a well-secured warehouse in Geneva since its purchase, as the The Times takes upProfessor Bernard Haykel, a close confidant of the Crown Prince and professor of Middle Eastern studies at Princeton University, confirmed that the painting is waiting there for its future destination.

Who is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman? Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) is a controversial figure because, despite his reforms designed to modernize Saudi Arabia and make the country more independent from oil, he is criticized primarily for his brutal methods of securing power and human rights violations. His involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 is particularly problematic, leading to a significant loss of trust in the West. Although MBS is opening the country to the outside world through “Vision 2030” and investments in sports (“sportswashing”), the human rights situation in Saudi Arabia remains worrying. However, the West is faced with a dilemma because of the country’s dependence on Saudi oil and the geopolitical risks of Saudi Arabia losing power to China or Russia. Source: ZDF

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as an art collector: Plans for a “super museum” in Riyadh

Mohammed bin Salman is apparently planning to build a monumental museum in Riyadh. One of many ambitious projects of the royal family. This museum is to serve as a cultural flagship for Saudi Arabia and surpass the number of visitors to the Louvre in Paris – that is the alleged plan. “Salvator Mundi” is to play a central role and act as a magnet for international tourists, it is said. The plan to exhibit the painting in Saudi Arabia can be seen not only as an ambitious cultural project, but also as a provocation to the Western art world. It is no secret that Mohammed bin Salman is striving to make Saudi Arabia globally competitive in various areas.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: By 2026 he wants to transform Riyadh into the Saudi Arabian center for art and culture © Imago Images/ABACAPRESS

The opening of the “super museum” in Riyadh is expected to take place in 2026. Mohammed bin Salman has already won over renowned experts such as the former director of the British Museum, Hartwig Fischer, for the project, as The Art Newspaper reportedThe museum will not only exhibit works of art, but will also serve as a platform for dialogue between different cultures, it is said. Saudi Arabia also recently presented its World Cup plans for 2034. (ls)