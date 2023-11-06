AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 06/11/2023 – 9:23

Current agri-food systems represent enormous hidden costs for health, the environment and society, estimated by FAO at more than 10 trillion dollars per year (around 49 trillion reais at current prices), equivalent to 10% of GDP global.

In its annual report on the state of global food and agriculture, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) included, for the first time, a study to quantify these hidden costs in 154 countries.

The objective is to have detailed data on the “real costs” of food to be able to adjust, if necessary, fiscal resources, subsidies, laws or regulations.

According to the FAO, almost 73% of hidden costs are related to “unhealthy diets, rich in ultra-processed foods, fats and sugars”, which especially affect “high and upper-middle income countries”.

These diets can cause obesity and diseases such as diabetes, which lead to losses in work productivity.

The UN agency also calculates that around 22% of hidden costs are linked to the environment.

The report considers, in particular, greenhouse gas and nitrogen emissions, changes in land use (such as deforestation) and water use.

In this case, the problem affects all countries and, according to the FAO, it is likely that the magnitude of the costs is underestimated.

Problems related to poverty and malnutrition represent 5% of hidden costs and mainly affect low-income countries.

– 10% of global GDP –

FAO recognizes deficiencies in the data collected and that some impacts were left out of the study, such as exposure to pesticides, soil degradation, antimicrobial resistance and food poisoning.

The agency also highlights the difficulty of evaluating some criteria, such as the use of pesticides to increase productivity. Use allows, for example, to reduce poverty, but at the same time affects the environment in the long term.

The UN agency states, however, that there is “a very high level of certainty” that the hidden costs arising from agri-food systems increased to at least 10 trillion dollars in 2020.

According to the study, they increased to around 12.7 trillion dollars this year (62 trillion reais), equivalent to almost 10% of global GDP considering purchasing power parity.

Hidden costs weigh much more heavily in low-income countries, where they represent an average of 27% of GDP, compared to 11% in middle-income countries and 8% in high-income countries.

– Higher prices? –

Won’t addressing hidden costs increase food prices? The agency responds to this question by saying that it will depend on the hidden costs and the instruments used.

The FAO cites, for example, the possibility of applying taxes or regulations to farmers so that they use practices that are less harmful to the environment and, at the same time, advising them on how to limit these costs.

FAO also highlights that, when public money is used to promote healthier and more sustainable diets, it does not affect family budgets.

“In the long term, improvements in public health that lead to increased productivity could translate into higher incomes for families,” he adds.

After this first estimate of hidden costs, FAO plans to dedicate its 2024 annual report to “concrete and in-depth assessments to determine the best way to mitigate these costs”.