The Pandora Papers investigation, published this Sunday (3.Oct.2021), exposed offshore accounts of 336 politicians and senior officials from 91 countries.

In addition to the revelations of high-ranking figures in Brazil, such as the assets of Minister Paulo Guedes, the international media highlighted the involvement of names such as former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and Russian President Vladimir Putin and even Argentine football player Ángel Di María, a midfielder who plays for Paris Saint-Germain.

Read some of the highlights:

Washington Post

the american newspaper highlights the more than $100 million spent by Jordan’s King Abdullah II on luxury homes in Malibu, and another million dollars invested by leaders of the Czech Republic, Kenya and Ecuador in the US.

Resources went to secret properties. Another highlight is the seaside house acquired by a Russian woman in Monaco. She is supposed to have a child with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Guardian

British The Guardian classified the documents revealed by the investigation as a “rare window” for one “dark financial world”. According to the paper, covert global operations allow some of the richest people in the world to hide their wealth and, in some cases, pay little or no tax.

Le Monde

the french newspaper evidenced the breadth of public figures revealed by the documents. “From King Abdullah II to Tony Blair, Dozens of Political Leaders Stunned by the Scandal”says the headline. Drawn attention to the fortunes connected to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and about how the US is becoming a “important tax haven”.

bugle

The Argentine newspaper, which was also part of the investigation, show that Argentina is the 3rd country with the most beneficiaries in the Pandora Papers – only behind Russia and the United Kingdom. He quotes Daniel Muñoz, former presidential secretary of Cristina Kirchner (died in 2016), and Mariano Macri, brother of the former president, as well as other well-known businessmen in the country.

the nation

As well as Clarín, the Argentine newspaper La Nación highlighted the country as one of “protagonists” of the Pandora Papers investigation.

“The Argentine chapter includes figures from Kirchnerismo e Macrismo, financiers linked to cases of corruption and big businessmen. It will reveal hitherto unknown business, tax and corporate data on elite football players and local celebrities”, says the report.

the spectator

In Colombia, the Pandora Papers investigation revealed that Lisandro Junco Riviera, current director of Dian (Directorate of Taxes and National Customs) – similar to the Internal Revenue Service – created a shell company in Delaware, USA. He would also have an account in Cyprus and a virtual office in London.

BBC

THE series of reports The British broadcaster emphasizes the more than 312,000 euros – the equivalent of nearly R$ 2 million in the current exchange rate – saved in taxes by former Prime Minister Tony Blair.

It also highlights other cases on the international stage, such as the alleged accounts of people linked to Vladimir Putin.

La Repubblica

THE report The Italian newspaper shows that mafia bosses like Raffaele Amato used a Montecarlo-based trust company to buy land and property in Spain. Imprisoned in 2009, Amato is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Times of India

India’s biggest newspaper too highlighted the investigation. Says “involved Indians”, but did not name those investigated.

Dawn (Pakistan)

The Pakistani newspaper Dawn highlighted the more than 700 Pakistani leaders and businessmen cited in the investigation. Among them are Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Senator Faisal Vawda and other family members of local politicians.

The Sydney Morning Herald

the australian newspaper emphasized for the size of the investigation and the findings in the United States and European countries. Rated the information as a “huge treasury of financial records”.

The Jerusalem Post

the Israeli newspaper highlighted to the data of the king of Jordan, Abdullah II, and to the more than 500 Israelis discovered in offshore negotiations. Among them, says the newspaper, there are several government employees and businessmen. Pandora Papers

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) obtained the pool of 11.9 million confidential files and led a team that spent 2 years examining them, tracing sources and combing through court files and other public records from dozens of countries .

615 journalists from 149 vehicles in 117 countries participated in the investigation. The material has been analyzed for about 1 year for the preparation of the series. In Brazil, journalists from this digital newspaper Poder360, from Piauí magazine, from Agência Pública and from the Metrópoles website are part of the investigation.

At Poder360, 7 journalists were mobilized to take care of this project, in addition to the entire team of professionals who made infographics and videos.

