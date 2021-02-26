A Halo fan discovered a hidden audio in a Halo Infinite blog post, just minutes after 343 Industries released a new update on the development of Halo Infinite. The file is fully audible and could reveal part of the plot of the game. It is undoubtedly interesting to come across these types of discoveries, although because they are without a clear context that explains their origin, they cannot be taken more than as a suggestion.

Hidden audio in a Halo Infinite blog post found by the fan shows in its first part Dr. Halsey speaking with an unknown individual (probably a UNSC officer) about Cortana’s takeover of the galaxy after the Halo 5: Guardians events. Then you can hear the JMaster Chief entering the scene, and he talks to Dr. Halsey.

Hidden audio in a Halo Infinite blog post could reveal part of the game’s plot

Every single shot we’ve seen in the new Halo Infinite update has shown us just how impressive Halo Infinite can look. But a hidden audio in a Halo Infinite blog post It is without a doubt a great find. When the Master Chief appears, talk to Dr. Halsey about the plan to move forward. When the Chief asks Halsey about the AI that is allying itself with Cortana’s cause, Halsey notes that while these AIs are opposed to the UNSC, they may not be against the Chief.

This implies the possibility that the Master Chief could drive a wedge between Cortana’s allies and herself, opening a possibility of action for the UNSC. Ultimately this could lead to the downfall of Cortana, which we could see over the course of Halo Infinite or at least learn about this throughout the campaign. Only time will tell what actually happens to Cortana and her faction, but this audio file has given fans a lot to think about.