“It was the last straw,” says Hiddema. The fact that the parliamentary group of his party does not want to be present tomorrow at the digital speech of Ukrainian President Zelensky is the direct reason for the split. Hiddema does not want to give more explanation, but the fact that Baudet showed understanding for Putin, a ‘prolee’ according to Hiddema, already caused discord last month.

In any case, the departure of Hiddema is a bloodletting problem. After all the party splits and near-death experiences that FvD experienced, Hiddema always remained at Baudet’s side. From the very beginning. And the party cherished him as a voting gun.