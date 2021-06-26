Teodoro Santos

With a pass to the quarterfinals, the selective Hidalgo table tennis, under-15 and under-19 categories debuted in the National Games of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (Conade) in its 2021 editionThis in the team mode and after beating their peers from San Luis Potosí and Nuevo León respectively.

Despite the fact that the members of the representative sub-19: Hanna Fernández Márquez, Sandra Gómez Sánchez, Brenda Figueroa Muñoz and Chimalpopocatzin Ruiz Escorza, lost in their first match against the Quintana Roo team, by a final score of 0-3; They managed to recover by facing their similar from San Luis Potosí, winning by a score of 3-0; while the U-15 team made up of Ximena Figueroa Muñoz, Dalila Hernández López and Megan Sophia Cabrera Silva, were beaten by the slightest difference, 3-2, by their rivals from Veracruz, but like their Hidalgo teammates in their second match Against the representative of Nuevo León they achieved the pass to the next round by winning 3-2.

20 gladiators get a pass to the national fair The selection of the discipline of associated struggles that will represent Hidalgo in the Conade 2021 National Games was defined, athletes who will participate in the competition from July 9 to 15, based in Monterrey, Nuevo León. After the celebration of the Macroregional qualifier, which was held at the Colima University Sports Center, 20 gladiators won the ticket to the national tournament: in the male cadet category, Brayan Obed Osorio Batres, Juan Guillermo Balderas Montiel and Anuar Olvera Guillen; Marcos Daniel Santillán Montes, Erik Ariel Noriega Hernández, Elliot Canales Herrera and Gael Bulmaro Osorio Batres in the U15 category; in the youth category, Yoltic Hernández Guerra and Lázaro Luis Crespo Pérez. Meanwhile, the female branch will be represented by: María de los Ángeles Juárez Contreras, Andrea Chávez Martínez and Ahtziri Cazares Santos; Ingrid Sofía Olvera Rivero and Aitana Vanessa Hernández Castro, in the U15 category; Zeltzin Hernández Guerra, Paulina Juliette Romero Nieto, Abigail Chávez Martínez, Ximena Suarez Rodríguez and Gabriela Renata Canales Herrera; and in the Greco-Roman modality, the athlete Luis Fernando García Hernández.

