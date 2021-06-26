The stove is lit, the screeching and the smell of the burning wood, as well as the smoke that comes out of it, made Claudia Hernández, Martha Gómez, Porfiria Rodríguez and Cecilia Aldana, traditional cooks of Santiago de Anaya, go back to their childhood, to those moments in which they carefully observed their grandmothers and mothers preparing the sauces, stewing the nopales, smelling the spices that were sprinkled in the stew to give it that special touch, magic of the smoke kitchens of the Mezquital Valley where the flavor of the homeland is born.

Four women who love cooking and who make almost blindly every recipe that for generations has passed through their memory, an invisible cookbook from which they rescued the dish that made them win andhe first national place in the gastronomic contest “What does the Homeland taste like?”, and the stuffed Xincoyote was the choice.

They also thought about the squirrel and the skunk, which were discarded and chose the recipe that they prepared for three hours, from hunting this variety of lizard that lives in Santiago de Anaya and for which they applauded as children when the men from their homes arrived with one of them, “it is the meat of the poor and we were happy when we knew we were going to eat a xincoyote,” says Porfiria.

“The xincoyote stuffed with escamoles, with palm flowers, in a corn leaf was our choice and we tried to rescue it because it is a pre-Hispanic recipe that our ancestors ate and with that they kept; it was part of what they brought to the table to be able to eat .

“We presented it so that people could see what they ate before, as well as to teach new generations part of our history, of the gastronomic history of our state, of our roots, of the flavor of the country,” he explains.

With 21,652 votes, the Otomí Cocina Traditional collective obtained first place with this recipe and for which, the recognition has not been allowed to wait, especially by the society that has congratulated them on social networks and that now decides to go to know them, to try each stew that is born from plants, from the fauna of this place, created by the hands of each one of them.

“It gives us this recognition above all, with the messages we have received on Facebook, this contest has been a great blessing because now people turn more to Santiago de Anaya and his cooks, although society still needs to continue to recognize this important part of our culture, of the history of our country.

“All this has been a job that today people want to know, and well they are already living, and it will favor us in both parts, because they already come here (to Santiago de Anaya) and they know that there are spaces where they can taste gastronomy what we traditional cooks do, “she adds.

They thank the earth

Claudia Hernández is not inhibited when confessing that she is more stressed by the cameras and interviews that they must carry out, after the announcement of this news, than when preparing the dish, “but I feel happy to be part of this award.”

And in addition to the nervousness that their attention provokes, they are sure that said They also owe it to what the land offers them, the Valley of the Mezquital where they were born, where they made themselves with the kitchen and the recipes., which now help them to have resources to live, although they also hope to have support to continue reforesting with these plants that are part of their ecosystem.

“We lack more things to give it that enhancement because now that we are starting our kitchens, we need economy, support, planting and renovating the field and there are things that are being lost, so we only request support for the planting of magueys, cacti and biznagas , as well as nopal from xoconostle.

“The drought has affected us because, when it does not rain, the nopales, the garambullo are very late, sometimes they do not flower or do little, the fruits fall quickly, but when the rain favors us, it lasts us and the plants have life “, explains Martha Gómez.

Cecilia Aldana knows that this contest not only fills them with personal satisfaction, but also with personal empowerment, “because before they were sorry to show their food, but now they are proud and have been empowered thanks to what they do”, and each one of them tells already with their own business, so they invite society to visit Santiago de Anaya, because there they will find the flavor of the country, “since now we know that it tastes of tradition, culture, countryside, love of nature, health, ancestors, and the inheritance of the grandparents, “he concluded.

.

.