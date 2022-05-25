How many times has it happened to be traveling and not even find a bar open to enjoy a good coffee? Now then that the safety measures to contain the infection from COVID-19 have been relaxed, the desire to travel and to go out on the countryside has started knocking on our door again. To overcome the problem, the HiBREW developed the portable coffee machine HiBREW H4 who promises to serve you a coffee as if you were at the bar. To assess whether it delivers on what it promises, I observed:

Packaging and instruction booklet;

Design and functionality;

Session of use and value for money.

HiBREW H4: packaging and instruction booklet

The case containing the HiBREW H4 immediately looks great, in semi-rigid black anti-scratch and shockproof fabric, has a sober and linear designwith the trademark “HiBREW”In the front, in the center, written in white that does not disturb the minimal lines that characterize the briefcase that will open and close with a well-finished zip. Although the case is elegant it is equally robust and adequately protects the contents.

Inside, in addition to the coffee machine and all its accessories that I will describe to you shortly, there is the old style instruction bookletor rather a skimpy glossy paper page that refers to a possible dedicated site, but a real libretto written in nine languages, including Italian.

The instructions are exhaustive and reported both in writing and through images that indicate each step, simplifying the first experience with the HiBREW H4 as much as possible. At the end of the instructions there is also a session of questions regarding the most common problems that may occur with the use of the portable coffee machine, with relative answers. Storing it properly and taking it with you while visiting the most desolate wastes of our planet is a smart move.

HiBREW H4: design and functionality

Once you open the case, on one side you will find the instruction booklet kept inside a net, on the other the coffee machine with all its accessories. As for the coffee machine, the shape is reminiscent of the telephoto lenses of a famous camera brand, which also incorporates the same colors: black and red. The HiBREW 4H has a base of 75 mm and a height of 238 mm, rubberized on top and rigid plastic in the rest of the camera body, these sections are also very well finished, the design is modern and very practical.

It is equipped with a lid that seals the tank that will contain the water, the main unit for heating the drink and on the front you find both the on / off button and the outlet. DC12V power supply. HiBREW 4H is supported by a capsule holder and a travel cup in semi-transparent plastic in gradient black.

HiBREW 4H is characterized by various accessories that make it versatile and usable in all circumstances. I start by talking about the power sockets which are three: a 2.20 power supply; a DC12V cigarette lighter socket and finally a USB cable. Both the power supply and the USB cable. You will be able to use them through a powerstation for camping, if you want to use only the cable, the powerbank of yours smartphonebut you must know that with the latter, you can only prepare cold coffee.

In addition to the power supplies, inside the case, stored in a box you will find: the accessory that supports the HiBREW 4H; the adapter for the capsules (preferably the Nespresso dolce gusto), the accessory for ground coffee with a matching measuring cup and the travel glass that also serves as a base to hold the portable coffee machine upright. All the accessories are black and connect easily to the coffee machine, and they are also very easy to clean and store in their case.

HiBREW H4: session of use and quality / price ratio

Using the HiBREW 4H was really easy for me: at the top of the machine there is the water tank, strictly drinkable, which you can adjust according to your tastes: if you want a short coffee, a long coffee or two short coffees. It is important not to go beyond the safety measure and to make sure that the lid is closed correctly to avoid dangerous liquid spills.

The second step is to load the pod with the special adapter that will be hooked to the lower end: also in this case it will be essential to screw the support well. Once this is done, just connect either the adapter 2.20 or the cigarette lighter socket if you want a hot coffee both to the machine and to the chosen energy source, or the USB cable if you want cold coffee, press the on button and wait for 5 7 minutes to have your coffee.

If you have put in the water tank a quantity necessary for two short coffees, just let the first coffee come out, switch off the machine with the appropriate command, change the pod and switch the HiBREW 4H back on and it will be ready to serve you your second coffee.. One thing not to be underestimated when removing the capsules is their temperature so be very careful not to burn yourself. When changing from one capsule to another, it is equally important to first disconnect the capsule holder feeder.

I must say that the result surprised me not only for the drink but for its velvety texture, typical of coffee drunk at the bar. I tried different capsules and different brands of ground coffee but I must say that I got the best result with Nespresso dolce gusto capsules. Of course here we are in the field of personal tastes but I do not think it is a coincidence that the developers themselves recommend certain capsules.

In any case, you can do as I did, who involved friends to test the result together with different tests, to combine business with pleasure, and in the end the opinion was almost homogeneous. Basically HiBREW 4H does not disappoint, you can take it anywhere, even in the office to offer a good coffee to your colleagues as it is not bulky and makes a good coffee quickly.. The machine is sturdy and very easy to use and clean and is full of accessories for all your needs and is worth what it costs: you can find it at the price of 130 € on Amazon.