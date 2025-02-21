Hiba Abouk and Álvaro Muñoz Escassi were one of the most popular couples of 2024. The actress and rider They had a Affaire that just lasted a couple of months. At the moment, She is happy and happy with Antonio Revilla and he, in the same way, with Sheila Casas.

Although their love went out, the couple ended their courtship in good terms and “want a lot”, as the Andalusian has recognized on several occasions. However, It seems that there is nothing left of his friendshipaccording to the latest statements that the model has also offered to the media.

Escassi has become one of the confirmed contestants of Survivors And that is why they have recently asked Hiba Abouk about the subject. “I have no idea, I have never seen that program“He said for the microphones of Europa Press.

The interpreter acknowledged that “there is always a first time”, to see the program, but Does not believe I will have time to see the edition in which his ex -partner participates for various personal and professional reasons.

“I have so many movies and series to see, that life will not give me … you have to make a selection in life, I have a lot of cinema to see how to watch a television program“He pointed out. With these statements he showed that the relationship between her and the collaborator is practically non -existent.