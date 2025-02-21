It is one of the most beautiful women on the national scene and this Thursday dressed in Pedro del Hierroimpeccable in Blanco, to go to the parade at the Fashion Week in Madrid. Hiba Abouk Something tired arrived, since her children – frying of marriage to Achraf Hakim – wanted to be awake to see the game of the real Madrid Until the end last night. “Then they didn’t fall asleep,” he admits with a smile to ABC.

But the quote with fashion did not want to lose it, because for her it is “an artistic expression” as if it were music or cinema. «Through fashion you can Express you, develop your personalityand you can carry what a specific designer wants to express, ”he says. I said it with a most ethereal set Formed by a shirt and transparent pants that covered with a white jacket, all of the Spanish firm. A daring and, at the same time, elegant style.

«As soon as I saw it I did not hesitate. To start the color I wanted a lot, it’s like A modern angel», He says, referring to the overpass that the jacket has, which gives the impression of being folded wings on his body. But do you want Hiba Abouk dress in white? And if he married, would Pedro del Hierro do it?

“I would love, yes,” admits the actress of ‘El Prince’, confirming that You would like to marry Blanco and that he would love the firm to wear it. A dress that has ever imagined “in many ways.” “Sometimes I imagine it very simple, other times a kilometer tail,” admits Hiba, with dreamy eyes. “But I have no idea, until the time comes we will not raise it,” he adds, cautious. He is currently dating Antonio Revilla, but everything in his time.









Thus fashion live at home

Although he does not want to talk about his relationship, he has opened a little window to what his personal life is like. From the comfort with which he chooses his day -to -day looks to how his children live fashion. «I like to get out of the house wearing wellalthough I usually go comfortable and I don’t break my coconut, ”he confesses. Bet on “beautiful” and “stylish” jeans but also “tasty sweaters of ‘cashmere’ or whatever,” he detailed.

In the case of little Amín and Naím, five and two, there is also showing that they are flirtatious children and potential ‘fashionistas’. «The little one is very small, but The elder already wants to dress him And he has a stilation, he combines everything, ”he admits about the two children. «They will share the passion of fashion with me and with their father. We like everyone, ”he adds.

Beyond his family and fashion parades, Hiba continues with his career as an actress and reveals that he is About to finish shooting a project. One of which he still cannot say anything “unfortunately” but that joins a couple more proposals. It is a good time for her after having spent more quieter years professionally after being a mother. Those who have on the table are jobs In Spainalthough in 2021 he also participated in a French series already endless of last year in a Tunisian film in English.

Despite what it may seem, difference between filming in our country or internationally there is hardly any. «It depends on the budgetthe country does not matter, ”he added. Nor does it affect him when the language acts, since he controls Spanish as a mother tongue and also speaks English, the Arabic, French and Italian. An ease with which their children are also growing, who already speak Spanish, French and English.

The woman you would like to interpret

And although Hiba does not consider that any of his past characters still have stories to tell, he dreams of playing someone who has already made many films and series. With her light eyes and roasted skin, the actress imagines Giving life to Cleopatra Because “that was a woman ahead of her time, one in which women had neither voice nor vote,” he confessed. “Getting everything he got is very strong,” he added.

There is another woman who is the order of the day. Karla Sofía Gascón and her controversy in the days before the Oscars, where her film Emilia Pérez is nominated for thirteen awards. «It is a hairy theme, I am not in favor of the cancellation culture», Confesses Hiba Abouk. For her, the work by which the name continues to be the same, so that should not be questioned. «But on the other hand we have a responsibility as public characterswe have to take care and know what things cannot be said in public. I am not going to get into what I think or stop thinking of a person. But if you say barbarities you pay for having said, ”he concludes.