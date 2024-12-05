After weeks of rumors, the news has finally arrived. official confirmation that Hiba Abouk and Antonio Revilla are together. And not only because it appears in an image in which the actress gathers friends and family, but because they directly come out giving each other a passionate kiss.

After his brief courtship with Laura Matamoros, the 32-year-old businessman, who also dated Patricia Conde, began dating the 38-year-old interpreter. And, during this time, she has been playing tricks in front of the presswithout confirming their relationship.

In fact, the last time was this Wednesday at an awards ceremony for Vanity Fairwhere He did not want to comment on whether the heir to Revilla sausages Was he or was not a special friend?.

But this Thursday, Hiba Abouk stopped using silence as a response and shared with her more than 1.6 million followers a very revealing snapshot.

“Friends and family“wrote a former candidate MasterChef Celebrity 9 in his publication, which already accumulates more than 3,000 likes. He post includes an image where two of her friends appear, but also Antonio Revilla, with whom she has a passionate kiss.

Although it is not the first time that the interpreter shares a photo of him on her networks, it is the first in which they are shown in a loving attitude, so this would be the definitive confirmation that they are together.