Hi-tech bench not only to give you a moment of tranquility during your long walks, but it manages to give you a charging service for your technological devices. The first, in Italy, to give a hand on this very important technological front where everything is modernizing. Especially in the last two years, where it has been possible to see an increase in electric bicycles and scooters. In Pisa, precisely in Peccioli, it is possible to see this beautiful one e-lounge bench that mixes comfort, minimal aesthetics and the future.

Owns well 4 seats and the same number for your own bicycles; at the end of the bench, whose main material is wood, has 6 Legrand 230 V sockets with IP 54 degree. You can connect your smartphone, PC or your empty power banks to it. Not only that, why the output power is 2.9 kW; your bicycles, or scooters, will never be empty and you must thank both the municipality of the province where the e-longue bench is located, and RePoweran international group in the energy sector, both Belvedere spa: company whose mission is to dispose of and produce energy through waste. An innovative process that will also make a good change in the ecology sector.

‘Hi-tech’ bench: will we see the same initiative elsewhere?

We do not know if this innovation will also be adopted by the rest of Italy, but one thing is certain: it could move other companies to make electric mobility even more efficient. Sure, a bench that can recharge your scooter is great, but it’s also great for the fact that it has a LED lighting system with a twilight ignition system. In a nutshell: it lights up only at certain times of the day, upon reaching sunset. This could be a great idea for the public lighting system, which is still not fully functional at 100%.

In any case, there is a bench with built-in wi-fi in the province of Milan and, for better or worse, it too has the functions already mentioned in this article; the latter are also allocated by RePower. In case you are interested in seeing this masterpiece in Peccioli for yourself, we inform you that the bench is positioned at the link between the Endless Sunset walkway and the multi-storey car park in via Mazzini. You will recognize it easily and do not forget to photograph your moment of rest, and recharge in all respects, without tagging us on social networks!