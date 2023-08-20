“As sportsmen what we can do is overcome our limits and win. He wanted us here, he did everything for us. We can only thank him.” Thus Massimo Rivola, managing director of Aprilia Racing told Sky Sport, with emotion recalled the president of Piaggio, Roberto Colaninno, who died while the team was engaged in the Austrian GP. A difficult race for the team from Noale who raced in mourning and in the end took a sixth place with Maverick Vinales and a ninth with Aleix Espargarò.

In fact, Colaninno did a lot for Aprilia. His commitment to two-wheelers began in 2002 when the Mantuan manager acquired Immsi, a real estate company, which he transformed into an industrial holding: in 2003 he bought Piaggio, and at the end of 2004 he increased its industrial reach by taking over the motorcycle brands Aprilia and Moto Guzzi. In 2006 the listing on the Stock Exchange arrives. Since then the Piaggio group has grown, becoming one of the largest European manufacturers of scooters and motorcycles. The brands of the group are Vespa, Piaggio, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, and Derbi; among light commercial vehicles, the Ape and the Porter. In 2015 he created a research center on mobility, the Piaggio fast forward. But Aprilia is the flagship in the races, with the extraordinary competitiveness found in MotoGP in recent years.

Rivola is right when he says that Colaninno has done everything for Aprilia. And the unions explained the concept well: “His entrepreneurial skills first allowed the defense and then the relaunch in our country of the most important company in the motorcycle sector, keeping important brands such as Piaggio, Aprilia and Moto Guzzi in Italian hands” Ferdinando Uliano national secretary Fim Cisl and Alessandro Beccastrini general secretary Toscana Fim-Cisl stated in a note. “Even in the most difficult moments of crisis in the sector – recall Uliano and Beccastrini -, as a trade union organization we managed with the president to reach agreements that would allow us to defend employment, to stabilize contracts as well as acknowledging positive results with company agreements and innovative for the workers of the group”.

And with a solid industry behind it, Aprilia has launched itself forcefully into the impossible challenge of the MotGp, with sensational results: this year it is ahead of Honda and Yamaha in the constructors’ championship. And he’s battling with the Austrian KTM for the second place finish, behind the dominating Ducati.