Juventus and Aaron Ramsey separate. The club and the Welsh midfielder have reached an agreement for the termination of the contract that linked Ramsey to Juve until 2023. The announcement of the bianconeri via the club’s social channels: “The termination of the contract that bound Aaron Ramsey to Juventus is official. Good luck, Aaron “

ANONYMOUS – Arrived in the summer of 2019 on a free transfer from Arsenal and attracted by a rich four-year period, the Welshman has never managed to leave his mark, also due to numerous injuries, which have also characterized a good part of his career in the Premier. Now Ramsey will be free to look for a team and Juve, net of the player’s severance pay, will save part of the last year’s salary of 7 million net. See also Armored defense, schedule and 1-0: Juve try the Scudetto mission

THE NUMBERS – Even the figures (6 goals in 70 games with Juve, one of which in the Champions League) testify that Ramsey’s impact in Turin has never been significant, despite the player having worked with three different coaches (Sarri, Pirlo and Allegri) . Furthermore, his role has gradually diminished and Allegri has never included him in the rotation, so much so that in January Ramsey moved to the Glasgow Rangers, also missing the decisive penalty in the Europa League final with Eintracht.

