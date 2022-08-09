Olivia Newton John is dead, star of Grease

The headlines on the death of a myth of the no longer read Italian newspapers make me understand why a reader dies every day and is not reinstated !!! Olivia Newton John he had a good career with an indelible pearl in his heart, more than on the prize or winnings boards. It is about “Grease – brillantina” which, released in 1978, made millions and millions of young people of all generations dance, dream, fall in love and fly with the imagination.

An illustrious newspaper, “The print”, writes that “Olivia no longer dances”. I would like to answer with a “Frenchism” because, not only as repeated several times at the death of a myth, she will dance with St. Peter and others in heaven but she will dance forever because her ballad is eternal in her in Summer Nights and because the end of the film with a black leather jacket and cigarette is legendary. Raise your hand if you have never seen this historical film and for once have never aped the duo’s movements Olivia-Travolta. A cult of the New Year’s Eve parties, from the 80s to today.

Because the greats go through the decades always remaining green. The character of Sandy, sweet but also with nails, it is always relevant because even today our girls want to be all in one person and because when at the fifth grade show I saw Grease acting in a simple way I realized that I was in love not with the girl in question but of the character. Of course, in front of two sacred monsters, anyone looks like an amateur but it was a way to copy the greats!

Because we guys at the turn of the 80s and 90s had these as a reference, not mind-boggled and presumptuous ignorant. But even on the new media, Olivia’s artistic performances are booming! Because beauty always wins. In a world of social media where girls in always the same and banal positions in always different places play without knowing how to do anything other than pulling off their panties. Our Olivia he has contacts because he knows how to do it and he knows how to do it well and these videos will continue to rise, to spread, to share and relive while the newspapers that have put out funeral headlines will finally have the extreme unction.

Everything that goes on the web is seen digested and defecated but not the videos of Grease that will always be seen and revised because they make you dream in a world where you make fantasy awards and festivals to have an interview on ephemeral toilet paper or a z-series film that after a month you don’t know where it is. The film Grease will always be the glitter of our life because it is living blood that passes through our veins and we pass it on to our children because art is art and filth is filth.

Even if this press has killed our palate with the help of the TV that they are afraid of losing, on social networks our film and ours Olivia they will never be afraid of anything because nothing should not be afraid because it does not exist and should not even be named. With a school sweater and a bell skirt or in full leather with strong make-up, his figure will never die and perhaps it is a lesson to us too with our countless and useless posts when a well-made film is enough to go down in history.

I hold back the blasphemies for the little respect of the newspapers and for all the useless posts of crocodile people who will decant the greatness and then a minute later post the butt. The fact that we all want to make something remain of us when the important thing is to enter the hearts of people and our loved ones. Olivia was great because she remained in our hearts as a family member, sister, cousin, friend, classmate, girlfriend, wife, college graduate or office colleague.

Her memory in our hearts will never be forgotten because in our love she will always dance or as a vamp or innocent it will be a choice but forever we could see her in the dance of the web and spread to make people understand what art and beauty are. Hello Olivia you will always be there girlfriend of the World because you are not dead. Nobody dies when it’s inside the heart and now I’m going to confess because the press release hurts. Forgive them, they do not know what they do but they will be buried, soon you will always be happy on summer evenings.

