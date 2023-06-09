On May 31, he fell ill while going to his grandmother by bike: after a week of agony, Mattia Marchioro gave up

He was called Matthias Marchioro the 15-year-old boy who two days ago, on June 7, after a week of agony spent in the hospital in Vicenza, passed away forever. On May 31st he had suffered an illness while riding his bike and his heart had stopped.

Unfortunately, the life of Mattia, a 15-year-old boy from Santorsoin the province of Vicenza, who had been hospitalized in very serious conditions since 31 May.

Matthias was a teenager like many othersmodel student, sports enthusiast and very attached to his family.

Last May 31st he went to the gym as he always did and on his return home he found his mother, Mrs. Sanda Bajivic. After he changed, he warned his mother that he was going out on his bike and that he would go to Grandma’s to say hello.

The unthinkable happened on the way. The 15-year-old accused an illness and is stopped. The first to pass by and see him in trouble was a friend of the family, who immediately alerted the emergency services.

The conditions of Mattia appeared immediately despair and after having painstakingly revived him, the medical staff transported him in code red to the hospital in Vicenza.

For Mattia Marchioro there was nothing to do

In the hospital it turned out that the young man was suffering from two very serious heart diseasesa hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and a coronary anomaly.

For days the doctors tried to do everything possible to save him. In the meantime, the heart went more and more into a crisis and so did the others organs have started to fail.

Mattia Marchioro underwent several very invasive surgeries, waiting for a miracle to be found a heart for transplant.

Unfortunately, all the prayers and hopes of Mattia’s family did not help to prevent the worst from happening. Two days ago, on June 7, precisely one week after the illness, the 15-year-old it is gone forever.

Credit: tvavicenza – YouTube

Incalculable the ache of Mattia’s parents, but also of his friends, schoolmates, teachers. Everyone remembers him as a very good boy, the victim of a cruel fate that he didn’t deserve.