A heartbreaking letter, written in the first person by Aldo Naro. The parents, after 8 long years, continue to ask for justice for the doctor

It’s been 8 years since that heartbreaking story that forever broke the life of Aldo Naroa young doctor pounded outside the Goa nightclub in Palermo.

8 long years, during which the parents have not yet managed to have justice. Hearing after hearing, yet no one has yet paid for what happened to Aldo Naro.

The family wanted to publish a letter on social media to make the boy’s voice heard once again. A letter written in the first person by the young doctor, who doesn’t have the opportunity to speak and tell. No one that night, outside that disco, did anything to help him and no one tells the story “true version“.

Last year, thanks to new investigations, new reports and the exhumation of the body, attention focused on 3 bouncers. Aldo’s parents only ask that the guilty pay. Only then can they find peace. Truth and justice, after 8 years of suffering and battles.

The long letter from Aldo Naro

Hi, I’m Aldo Naro, I’m a licensed surgeon. I sacrificed everything to become one, loves, friends and my free time to be the best version of me. Of course I did it to make my parents proud but mostly for myself. I would have given myself to be one but it wasn’t possible, because I’ve only been 25 for 8 years.

I was kicked to death in my most precious part, in my head. I was caught from behind, I was thrown to the ground, I was kicked in the head, in the ribs, puncturing my lung, they broke my nose, crushed my fingers, they kicked my neck bone. I tried to say enough, to cheer myself up, I tried to ask my friends for help. I choked to death on my own blood. All the people around me just watched, emotionless, what was happening to me. I died alone, on a sidewalk in the inner garden of a cold disco, in my shirt, kicked out, for a reason unknown to me.

Aldo’s letter ends with a request, that of truth and justice. The boy tells of the numerous hearings his parents were forced to attend and despite everything, after 8 years, still nobody paid for his crime.