This year Microsoft has surprised by announcing that there will be several games published by them in the coming months, and something that really surprised was the release of Hi Fi Rush, which arrived the same day of its official revelation. And although it has complied as an original installment of Tango Gameworksit seems that the sales performance has not been the most favorable.

Through a podcast named Game Mess Decidesa celebrity of the insiders in the world of video games, Jeff Grubbmentioned that the rhythm title did not meet the financial wishes of Xbox. And this could be because it was released on the same day for GamePassso digital copies on consoles and pc They didn’t really sell much.

That means that a possible sequel would not be carried out unless within a few months sales improve in any of its different versions, but by now the game has already passed through the hands of many. Yeah, Tango Gameworks he has stepped out of his comfort zone in terror, but it was not enough to have the monetary support.

For those who don’t know the game, Hi Fi Rush is an action title in which we will manage a character in different scenarios, where he must defeat waves of enemies and will be able to go through platforms. While this sounds simple, what makes the game special is doing the moves at the correct tempo, all for greater effect.

Remember that the title is available in Xbox Series X/S and pc.

Via: gamingbolt

Editor’s note: The truth seems to me a very good proposal, especially fresh compared to previous works of the study. However, it is sad that people have not supported it in a monetary way.