A leak reveals that this Tango Gameworks title will have downloadable content or DLC in the near future. The announcement in this regard could be very soon and that is why it is convenient to be aware.

The information comes from SteamDB. There appears that the number of achievements of Hi Fi Rush It went up suddenly and without warning. These are not active yet but their addition to Steam is a clear sign that the game will receive DLC.

Obviously, at this point it is difficult to say if it is free or paid content. The first one would surely be welcome, but it cannot be ruled out that Xbox decides that it is necessary to pay for these new features.

Fountain: Tango Gameworks.

What are in themselves the new achievements of Hi Fi Rush? Unfortunately, there are no details at the moment. But the information about it could arrive in a few days.

All thanks to the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, which will take place on Sunday, June 11.

That would be the perfect occasion for the Xbox and Tango division to announce this new DLC. This way it would have the maximum possible exposure and could even be published on the same day as the announcement.

That is precisely what happened with Hi Fi Rushfirst announced at the Xbox and Bethesda Developer_Direct on January 25, 2023.

Although his name and logo appeared in a leak a day earlier, it came as a real surprise to players.

After showing its first advance came the revelation that it would be available on the same day of this presentation for Xbox Series X | S and PC, which actually happened.

Fountain: Tango Gameworks.

So it would not be unusual for this new DLC to have its announcement at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase and that same day it would be available.

This game was well received by specialized critics. The PC version has an average of 89/100 on Metacritic, while the Xbox Series X|S version is 87/100.

Although it could be that in the event of June 11 there would be the announcement of a sequel, which many would appreciate.

Apart from Hi Fi Rush We have more video game information at EarthGamer.