A couple of days ago it was officially launched Hi Fi Rushvideo game Tango Gameworks which came as a surprise, since it basically launched as soon as its existence became known during the Xbox developer direct. And although many could say that this was launched with the consoles in mind, MicrosoftNot really, since it’s been five years in the planning.

As shared by the user of Twitter, dreamboum, John johanas (game director) recently participated in a twitch Steam with Xbox to show some images of the first hours of the game During the broadcast, johanas admits it’s a “dream game” for him, while rejecting rumors that it was created for Game pass.

Hi-Fi Rush was John Johanas’ dream game, he pitched the idea in 2017 after finishing work on The Evil Within 2. The game was in the works even before Gamepass and the Microsoft acquisition! But it worked out very well in the end. pic.twitter.com/kj6wHulWLI —Bring Peanut Butter (@Dreamboum) January 27, 2023

Hi-Fi Rush was John Johanas’ dream game, he pitched the idea in 2017 after finishing work on The Evil Within 2. The game was in the works even before Gamepass and the Microsoft acquisition! But it worked out great in the end.

This is the comment of johanas:

It’s one of those dream games that I had for a long time… I had finished working on The Evil Within 2, we had just done two horror games in a row and we knew Ghostwire was in production, the next title we were going to do, so I thought, ‘what if I cast this?’ Remember this was like 2017. I know people were like, ‘oh, you did this for Game Pass,’ but no, this is before.

Remember that Hi Fi Rush Is available in Xbox Series X/S and PC. can be played on Game pass.

Via: The Gamer

Editor’s note: Wow, this game has been a hit shortly after it was released, and a great way to show that Tango Gameworks can get out of its comfort zone. Hopefully I can play it soon, because I’m interested in its rhythm mechanics.