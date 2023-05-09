Tango Gameworks has released theupdate 4 Of Hi-Fi Rush, splendid rhythmic action surprisingly launched in January. The goal of the patch is to fix some of the residual bugs. Let’s see what it does in detail, as reported on the official release note:

Removed an exploit that allowed players to continuously resell previously sold bindings. This makes the game more realistic, because you can’t sell something you no longer own.

Fixed an issue where the “Specialist” challenge on the Wall of Glory would not unlock even if you bought all in-game special attacks. (*Note: the effect is retroactive, so if you have already purchased the attacks, the objective will automatically be recorded as completed*)

Fixed an issue where a beautiful hidden animation would not play when playing on the couch with 808 while she is wearing Roquefort’s bossplay costume.

Fixed a PSO caching issue on the Microsoft Store version that caused lag while playing.

Adjusted the softness of a pillow in the Shelter to better recharge Chai when resting between missions.

For the rest, we remind you that Hi-Fi Rush is available for PC and Xbox Series X / S. It is also playable via subscription Game Pass. For more details, read our Hi-Fi Rush review.