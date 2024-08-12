KRAFTON has acquired Tango Gameworks and the Hi-Fi RUSH intellectual propertywhich will therefore continue with new episodes together with further projects from the Japanese team, which as we know Microsoft had decided to close.

“As part of this strategic agreement, KRAFTON intends to work with Xbox and ZeniMax to ensure a seamless transition and ensure the continuity of Tango Gameworks, allowing the talented studio to working on the Hi-Fi RUSH series and exploring future projects“, reads the press release.

“KRAFTON looks forward to supporting the Tango Gameworks team as they continue their commitment to innovation and creating fresh and exciting experiences for fans. The acquisition will have no impact on existing games such as The Evil Within, The Evil Within 2, Ghostwire: Tokyo and the original Hi-Fi RUSH, which will remain available.”

“This acquisition reaffirms KRAFTON’s dedication to theexpanding its international footprint and enhances its catalog of innovative, high-quality content. The addition of Tango Gameworks represents another step for the company in its mission to push the boundaries of interactive entertainment.”