Hi-Fi Rush – the newest game from Tango Gameworks released in early 2023 – is available for PC and Xbox. This is nothing strange given that the team is part of Xbox Game Studios and that there were no previous agreements to publish the game on PlayStation. Behind the scenes, however, it is possible that a version for Sony consoles was in development and that Microsoft requested that it be set aside. Is it so or not? The team now states that in this case it didn’t happen.
Speaking with GameSpot, game director John Johanas said that when the Microsoft acquisition took place, the team was in the late stages of development on Hi-Fi Rush and that still it had not been decided on which platforms to release the game. At that point the choice obviously became very simple as the company became part of Xbox. The director states that there were no other versions already in development and was not asked to cancel them.
Hi-Fi Rush and the statements of the game director
After the official purchase by Microsoft in 2021, Johanas said that Microsoft has been very secretive.
“legitimately, there has been no change. We continued to produce it and we didn’t get any feedback from Microsoft in the sense of changing anything,” he said. “At that point, realistically, our game was pretty much solidified into what it was. We were finishing it and everyone who saw it thought it was cool.”
The only obstacle what Tango Gameworks had to grapple with with Microsoft was finding a good time to release the game “so it wouldn’t overlap with other titles.” Johanas then explained how participating in Game Pass was fantastic for the team, because the game “was completely different from anything we’ve ever done”. Because the game had a surprise launch on Game Pass, it helped the team because players “didn’t spend their time thinking about how to hate it or criticizing little things.”
Finally, we remind you that Arcade Challenge! Update! is available: it is the first DLC.
#HiFi #Rush #team #hasnt #canceled #releases #Microsoft #takeover
Leave a Reply