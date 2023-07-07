Hi-Fi Rush – the newest game from Tango Gameworks released in early 2023 – is available for PC and Xbox. This is nothing strange given that the team is part of Xbox Game Studios and that there were no previous agreements to publish the game on PlayStation. Behind the scenes, however, it is possible that a version for Sony consoles was in development and that Microsoft requested that it be set aside. Is it so or not? The team now states that in this case it didn’t happen.

Speaking with GameSpot, game director John Johanas said that when the Microsoft acquisition took place, the team was in the late stages of development on Hi-Fi Rush and that still it had not been decided on which platforms to release the game. At that point the choice obviously became very simple as the company became part of Xbox. The director states that there were no other versions already in development and was not asked to cancel them.