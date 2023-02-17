Bethesda Softworks and Tango Gameworks have published for free on YouTube there soundtrack complete of Hi-Fi Rush, a surprise game launched in January, which impressed fans so much. It is a long video of almost four hours in which we can see Chai, the protagonist of the game, who is lying on a sofa listening to music. We also listen:

here is thecomplete index of the tracks listenable in the video:

1 – The Beacon (extended mix) 00:00:01

2 – The Pulse 00:04:09

3 – The Rush 00:05:58

4 – I Got This 00:13:40

5 – Welcome to QA 00:19:51

6 – Too Big To Fail (extended mix) 00:20:57

7 – So This is Where the Magic Happens 00:29:13

8 – The Hideout 00:31:09

9 – Mission Report! 00:33:48

10 – Production Destruction 00:34:57

11 – Derailed 00:39:55

12 – Some People Call This Teamwork 00:40:31

13 – Captive Normals (A Fever Dream) (extended mix) 00:45:04

14 – You Said Make it Stop 00:54:10

15 – Check This Out 00:56:23

16 – The Hideout (808 Mix) 00:57:23

17 – Heatwave 01:00:02

18 – Test Chamber 01:07:31

19 – That’s Mister Chai to You! 01:12:28

20 – Previously On… 01:14:07

21 – New Teammates 01:14:25

22 – Vibin’ 01:15:38

23 – DevEngine 01:17:54

24 – Heatwave (VÄRRT Mix) 01:22:51

25 – UNRESTRICTED CREATIVE FREEDOM 01:26:59

26 – Surrounded 01:28:22

27 – Buzzsaw (extended mix) 01:29:10

28 – You Don’t Have What it Takes, Kid 01:35:53

29 – Downtime 01:36:44

30 – Snap (Out of It) 01:39:18

31 – Reciprocity 01:40:16

32 – Security Shutdown 01:41:11

33 – Can’t Stop Us Now 01:46:54

34 – This’ll Be Rough 01:51:08

35 – Negotiation 02:00:34

36 – ESCAPE PLAN!! 02:06:27

37 – Chasedown 02:07:27

38 – A New Fight 02:08:47

– Mission Report! (Korsica Mix) 02:11:22

40 – Through the Halls of History 02:12:22

41 – How Far We’ve Come 02:17:38

42 – Backstage Hustle 02:19:56

43 – My Heart Feels No Pain (extended mix) 02:23:02

44 – Shut Down the Campus 02:30:52

45 – What’s the Next Move? 02:32:06

46 – Exposition 02:34:50

47 – Let’s Hope This Works 02:36:40

48 – Hey Gang, What’s That? 02:40:28

49 – Intruder (extended mix) 02:40:52

50 – The Fizzith (extended mix) 02:45:35

51 – Comparison 02:52:45

52 – Reflection 02:56:50

53 – Surfacing (extended mix) 02:59:26

54 – That Was Very Dope, CNMN 03:07:49

55 – You Can’t Take On All Of Us 03:08:40

56 – In a Blink (extended mix) 03:09:57

57 – It Was All For This 03:17:48

58 – What the Future Holds 03:19:12

59 – Kicking Back 03:21:15

60 – Climb the Tower 03:24:03

61 – Boss (Vandelay Theme) 03:26:21

62 – Challengers! 03:28:59

63 – Give it All You Got 03:31:10

64 – I Handled it Again 03:34:39

65 – Synesthesia (extended mix) 03:35:42

66 – Secret Song (Making Things is Hard) 03:39:29

Before leaving you, we remind you that Hi-Fi Rush is available for PC and Xbox Series X and S al price recommended price of €29.99. If you want, you can also play it by subscribing to the Game Pass, the Microsoft service.