Bethesda Softworks and Tango Gameworks have published for free on YouTube there soundtrack complete of Hi-Fi Rush, a surprise game launched in January, which impressed fans so much. It is a long video of almost four hours in which we can see Chai, the protagonist of the game, who is lying on a sofa listening to music. We also listen:
here is thecomplete index of the tracks listenable in the video:
- 1 – The Beacon (extended mix) 00:00:01
- 2 – The Pulse 00:04:09
- 3 – The Rush 00:05:58
- 4 – I Got This 00:13:40
- 5 – Welcome to QA 00:19:51
- 6 – Too Big To Fail (extended mix) 00:20:57
- 7 – So This is Where the Magic Happens 00:29:13
- 8 – The Hideout 00:31:09
- 9 – Mission Report! 00:33:48
- 10 – Production Destruction 00:34:57
- 11 – Derailed 00:39:55
- 12 – Some People Call This Teamwork 00:40:31
- 13 – Captive Normals (A Fever Dream) (extended mix) 00:45:04
- 14 – You Said Make it Stop 00:54:10
- 15 – Check This Out 00:56:23
- 16 – The Hideout (808 Mix) 00:57:23
- 17 – Heatwave 01:00:02
- 18 – Test Chamber 01:07:31
- 19 – That’s Mister Chai to You! 01:12:28
- 20 – Previously On… 01:14:07
- 21 – New Teammates 01:14:25
- 22 – Vibin’ 01:15:38
- 23 – DevEngine 01:17:54
- 24 – Heatwave (VÄRRT Mix) 01:22:51
- 25 – UNRESTRICTED CREATIVE FREEDOM 01:26:59
- 26 – Surrounded 01:28:22
- 27 – Buzzsaw (extended mix) 01:29:10
- 28 – You Don’t Have What it Takes, Kid 01:35:53
- 29 – Downtime 01:36:44
- 30 – Snap (Out of It) 01:39:18
- 31 – Reciprocity 01:40:16
- 32 – Security Shutdown 01:41:11
- 33 – Can’t Stop Us Now 01:46:54
- 34 – This’ll Be Rough 01:51:08
- 35 – Negotiation 02:00:34
- 36 – ESCAPE PLAN!! 02:06:27
- 37 – Chasedown 02:07:27
- 38 – A New Fight 02:08:47
- – Mission Report! (Korsica Mix) 02:11:22
- 40 – Through the Halls of History 02:12:22
- 41 – How Far We’ve Come 02:17:38
- 42 – Backstage Hustle 02:19:56
- 43 – My Heart Feels No Pain (extended mix) 02:23:02
- 44 – Shut Down the Campus 02:30:52
- 45 – What’s the Next Move? 02:32:06
- 46 – Exposition 02:34:50
- 47 – Let’s Hope This Works 02:36:40
- 48 – Hey Gang, What’s That? 02:40:28
- 49 – Intruder (extended mix) 02:40:52
- 50 – The Fizzith (extended mix) 02:45:35
- 51 – Comparison 02:52:45
- 52 – Reflection 02:56:50
- 53 – Surfacing (extended mix) 02:59:26
- 54 – That Was Very Dope, CNMN 03:07:49
- 55 – You Can’t Take On All Of Us 03:08:40
- 56 – In a Blink (extended mix) 03:09:57
- 57 – It Was All For This 03:17:48
- 58 – What the Future Holds 03:19:12
- 59 – Kicking Back 03:21:15
- 60 – Climb the Tower 03:24:03
- 61 – Boss (Vandelay Theme) 03:26:21
- 62 – Challengers! 03:28:59
- 63 – Give it All You Got 03:31:10
- 64 – I Handled it Again 03:34:39
- 65 – Synesthesia (extended mix) 03:35:42
- 66 – Secret Song (Making Things is Hard) 03:39:29
Before leaving you, we remind you that Hi-Fi Rush is available for PC and Xbox Series X and S al price recommended price of €29.99. If you want, you can also play it by subscribing to the Game Pass, the Microsoft service.
